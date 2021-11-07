MACHESO'S $20 CHARGE SPARKS OUTRAGE

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso’s reunion with his followers in Chitungwiza could have been tainted by the exorbitant gate charges for his show slated for Tanza Centre this afternoon.

This is Macheso’s first live show in Chitungwiza after 21 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also his first show in the country having performed in South Africa before a full house at three shows a few weeks ago.

His last show in Chitungwiza was before a full house at Tanza Centre in 2019.

Today, the revered sungura exponent returns to the same venue to reunite with his legion of followers, but the biggest undoing is the exorbitant gate charge of US$20.

Last time fans paid US$5 or local currency equivalent to watch Macheso at Tanza Centre.

Fans who spoke to Standard Style said the fee was beyond their reach.

“We are Macheso followers and we have been following him everywhere here in Harare, but the US$20 charge is too much for us,” said Michael Zhou of Unit L, Seke.

Zhou’s sentiments were also echoed by Tichaona Zimbowa of Zengeza 2, a Macheso fanatic, who feels the entrance fee was out of this world.

“Whoever came up with this charge is overrating Macheso, especially at this moment when we are coming from the Covid-19 lockdowns,” Zimbowa said.

“We want to be part of the fun, but this US$20 charge is beyond the reach of many of Macheso’s fans, including me.

Yes, we know it’s a way of limiting people getting into the show.”

To Macheso, Chitungwiza is his roots, having cut his musical teeth in the town where a large chunk of his band members reside.

Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze could not be reached for comment yesterday, but sources said the management at Tanza Centre could have come up with US$20 entrance fee.

“I think Macheso is not in charge of the gates, it could be the management at Tanza Centre. Remember only less than 100 people are wanted inside in accordance with Covid-19 regulations,” said the source.

Macheso is expected to play his old tracks and sample songs from his forthcoming album. Standard