skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 27 November 2021
KIKKY : NO SURGERY FOR ME
Saturday, November 27, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
COP DIES DURING SEX ACT IN CAR
A policeman reportedly died during a sexual act with his lover in a parked car at Chirunga Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza’s Unit K suburb on...
WAS ED DRUNK?
Res ipsa loquitor (the thing speaks for itself); President Emmerson Mnangagwa looking inebriated and wasted at a fundraising dinner at St...
I WANT MY LOBOLA : SA-BASED HUBBY FINDS WIFE IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN
A married woman from Tsholotsho’s area of Mapengula was on 21 November busted by her husband having sex with another man after the husband c...
DOC CLEARED OF FONDLING PATIENT
Doc (left) A Harare doctor has been acquitted of abusing a female client who accused her of fondling her during medical examination. Har...
MILLIONAIRE PERM SEC GETS TOP POST
Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary Mr George Guvamatanga has been appointed to the board of the Eastern and Southern Afric...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment