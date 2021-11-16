KIDNEY PATIENT DIES BEFORE INDIA TRIP

A 22-year-old Domboshava man who was seeking financial assistance to go to India for a kidney transplant has died before getting medical support.

He died on Sunday evening.

About US$20 000 was needed to enable him to fly to India.

Blessing Zimbiru (22) was diagnosed with acute renal failure and had been receiving dialysis with assistance from his family, relatives and well-wishers at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He was born with small kidneys and the problem emanated in January this year and worsened after he started experiencing breathing problems.

Blessing died after he started developing serious health complications due to delays in getting medical assistance.

His brother, Mr Barnabas Zimbiru, said the family failed to raise money for the treatment in India, and even for dialysis at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“Blessing’s condition was getting worse by each day,” he said.

Burial is set for tomorrow in Domboshava. Herald