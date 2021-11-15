KADOMA TODDLER DIES AFTER DRINKING PARAFFIN

A one-year-old toddler died after he drank paraffin. The unfortunate incident happened at Muhoni Compound, Etina in Eiffel Flats, Kadoma.
Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Magret Chitove told H-Metro that the toddler was playing alone in a wooden
cabin used as a family house.
Insp Chitove said the deceased toddler asked for some
drinking water from his mother Magret Tito,23, who was outside the cabin.
She told his child to get some water from the house and
drink.
At that moment, the child took a 500ml bottle, which was in
the house containing paraffin and drank it.
“He started coughing continuously. His mother rushed inside
the house where she realised the toddler had taken paraffin,” said Insp
Chitove.
She added: “She quickly gave him fresh milk for him to
vomit, but he did not.”
The mother and her neighbour, Gracious Maponga, 30, of
Waverley Kadoma, hired a motor vehicle and took the child to Gweshe clinic,
where they were further referred to Kadoma General Hospital.
He died upon admission.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a five-year-old
juvenile died in a fishpond in Norton.
Insp Chitove said the tragedy happened on October 30, at
Galloway Park in Norton.
She said the juvenile was playing alone at the backyard of
the house near a fish pond while his parents were inside the house.
At around 8am, of the same day, his father Ali Pose went to
the fish pond to check for his son.
“He saw a body floating in the pond. He retrieved it and
took the dead child to Norton Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon
arrival,” said Chitove.
She said Pose reported the matter to Norton ZRP who
attended to the scene.
Insp Chitove appealed to parents and guardians to ensure
the safety of children.
She urged them to secure water bodies with a fence or gate
that is always locked.
“If not locked, children will have easy access that might
lead to such tragedy as what happened,” said Insp Chitove.
She also said it was very imperative for guardians to make
sure that children do not go and swim in rivers.
“Children must be protected especially from going to swim
in rivers due to the scorching heat. There is also danger of being attacked by
crocodiles and drowning.” H Metro
