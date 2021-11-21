JAVA, SEH CALAZ TIFF TURNS NASTY

The war of words between chanter Seh Calaz and controversial preacher Passion Java turned nasty with the musician claiming that the flamboyant skit preacher sacrificed the life of the late Soul Jah Love.
At the time of his death early this year, Soul Jah Love was
under the management of Passion Java Records and recorded songs under the
label.
Last week Java took to Instagram to mock Seh Calaz,
describing him as a spent force who has three albums in one year, but with no
achievements to talk about.
Seh Calaz responded with a video saying Java was just
bitter because he turned down his offer to join Passion Java Records.
He went on to release a diss track dubbed Handibvume
Kupusiswa, produced by Lazy T. In the song he samples Soul Jah Love’s part in
Ndakamukwapaidza. He goes on to say that Java had tarnished Soul Jah Love’s
image.
He said that Java was not a promoter, but a culture vulture
whose intentions are to use musicians for clout before dumping them.
In response to the diss track, Passion Java under his
recording label dropped an unreleased Soul Jah Love song dubbed Nzwisiso.
The video of the song features Java showcasing mick mouse
dances and Soul Jah Love’s brother, Tendai Musaka.
Seh Calaz and Soul Jah Love once divided, not just music
fans in their widely publicised beef, which saw fans from the respective camps
Mabhanditi and the Conquering Family clashing every time there was a musical
gathering.
The beef, which promoters tried to settle on stage, would
end in violent skirmishes. In 2014 their clash lasted nearly 15 minutes at the
City Sports Centre as violence became the order of the night.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Seh Calaz
said he was now starting to believe rumours that Java knows what caused Soul
Jah Love’s death.
“When Soul Jah Love died, his mobile phone and laptop with
music went missing, raising suspicion of foul play and even his post mortem was
never revealed, even though I don’t want to believe that you sacrificed Soul
Jah Love, but what you are doing and saying right now might prove that you did
it (killed Soul Jah Love),” said Seh Calaz.
“Wakachekeresa mwana (Soul Jah Love) that’s why you always
drag his name in everything you do. Now wakuunganidza vanhu nemumvuri we mwana,
(you are attracting the masses through Soul Jah Love’s name).”
The Mabhanditi kingpin went on to claim foul play and said
that Soul Jah Love might have died at his house before being taken to Mbuya
Dorcas Clinic where he was pronounced dead.
“I don’t believe that Soul Jah Love died at Mbuya Dorcas
clinic, but at his house then you took him there. I knew everything about Soul
Jah Love and he also knew about me, of all the people who were very close to
him, how come you were the first to confirm and break the news of his death yet
others such as Waddis, Changara, and Chippaz didn’t know about it. You know
nothing about Soul Jah Love, he was not your close buddy.
“Leave Soul Jah Love to rest in peace and stop using his
name to fight me and also stop misleading President Emmerson Mnangagwa that you
will harvest the youth vote and help with the five million votes for Zanu PF
yet you speak ill of the same poor youths you claim to represent.”
In a follow-up interview with Seh Calaz, he said he had
nothing further to say and would let the music do the talking.
“All the answers are in the music and the live videos I
did. I was provoked and reacted and music is the only way I express my
feelings. It’s a closed chapter now and I am moving on with my music,” he said.
Efforts to get a comment from Passion Java were fruitless
as he did not respond to messages sent to his mobile phone. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment