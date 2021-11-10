I WAS SEX STARVED : SANGOMA DUMPS HUBBY FOR TWO LOVERS

A Norton traditional healer has ditched her husband claiming the spirit medium on her never wanted her to give her to sleep with her hubby though she can have sex with other men.
Felistas Chabata, 43, ditched her husband Percy Matsiwo,
47, in Buhera and relocated to Norton, which is her new operating base.
Chabata told H-Metro that she was also sex starved as her
spirit never wanted her to bed Matsiwo forcing her to seduce some of her
married clients.
She admitted to bedding two married men Tawedzerwa Kutadza,
42, a security guard and Felix Gonde, 46, a member of the uniformed forces.
“I got married to Matsiwo six years ago as his second
wife,” said Chabata. “We were staying in Borrowdale while his first wife was at
the village in Buhera.
“When his first wife passed on he remained in Buhera for a
long time claiming that he wanted more
“Ini ndinosvikirwa; ndiri svikiro zvangu asi ndinodawo
nguva nemurume wangu. I was sexually starved for some time leading me to be
satiated by some of my clients.
“One of the clients is Tawedzerwa Kutadza who admired me
and got attracted to my wealth that he ended up introducing me to his wife and
relatives.
“Kutadza wanted my money more than me and I decided to
leave him.
“Ndiye munhu ari kurwadziwa nekurambwa iyeye; ndiye
akazoenda kumurume wangu achimuudza zvekudanana kwangu naFelix Gonde.
“Kutadza is refusing to come and collect some of his
clothes he left at my place.
“My husband heard about my illicit affairs and started
sending love messages to me.
“He is now pretending to be a good person but he is the one
who ditched me and is refusing to acquire a birth certificate for our child,”
said Chabata.
Chabata told H-Metro that Gonde fell in love with her when
he visited her place for help.
“Gonde is married, mudzimai wake ndewenhaka saka ari kudawo
neni.
“He admired me and we ended up in a serious relationship
that he promised to pay lobola this December.
“This matter was raised by Kutadza leading Matsiwo to take
it to social media out of jealousy,” she said.
Chabata opened up to H-Metro that she would deny Matsiwo
his conjugal rights due to spirit mediums possessing her.
“Semudzimai anosvikirwa pane imwe nguva yandaisada kurara
nemurume zvekuti simba randinonzwa kana precast wall ndinosvetuka.
Ndinorara ndakagara usiku nekuti husiku ndipo masvikiro
anorwisa vavengi.
“Spirit mediums do not entertain quarrels and that would
force me to leave my husband and stay in mountains.
“Yes, there is time I need my husband to quench that sexual
appetite and we enjoy that during the day mostly.
“Ndiri svikiro rine twunhu twaro saka Gonde naKutadza vose
vanofarira kugara neni vachida mari dzangu.
“Kutadza stays in Warren Park and he wants me to support
his family financially; no no hazvipere mushe nekuti aiuya otora grocery ondopa
mhuri yake,” said Chabata.
Kutadza confirmed his illicit affair with Chabata but
refused to shed more light.
“We once had an affair and she is the traditional healer
who made headlines for stopping mysterious stones in Buhera,” said Kutadza.
“I will tell you more later,” he said.
Gonde confirmed his affair with Chabata saying he found her
single only to hear about Matsiwo some weeks ago.
“I found Chabata not attached to any man, she was a single
mother,” said Gonde.
“She told me that she had separated with Matsiwo some time
back.
“The person fighting my affair with Chabata is her former
lover Kutadza.
“Matsiwo is trying to bulldoze his way back into a
relationship he quit while Kutadza is trying to find his way back,” said Gonde.
Chabata, born in Zvimba village, told H-Metro that her
marriage to Matsiwo started when she was on a church mission in Buhera.
Asked if she was a traditional or a faith healer, Chabata
said she uses spirit mediums in her prophecies.
“It’s time for technology so today’s generation believes in
prophets that is why I conduct my services in the name of church but the truth
is that spirit mediums lead me,” said Chabata. H Metro
