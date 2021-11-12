I WAS JAILED FOR LYING FOR MY FRAUDSTER FRIEND

A 31-year-old woman regrets giving a false statement to defend her friend from being arrested for fraud.
Belinda Gwasira, a mother of one is serving a 26-month jail
sentence at Marondera Female Open Prison for the offence.
Gwasira told H-Metro that her friend only identified as
Natasha fooled her and escaped to a neighbouring country.
“I was betrayed by my friend and I regret giving false
statements in an effort to defend her,” said Gwasira.
“She made an illicit deal promising to supply goods she
didn’t have. The case was reported to police and she was arrested.
“She sent a message on my phone instructing me that if
anyone phones I had to answer and give information she had given me.
“Natasha implicated me and the investigating officer phoned
me and I answered as instructed.
“I was arrested and Natasha was released and she fled the
country leaving me in a quagmire.
“Ndadzidza kuti munhu haufanire kutaura nezvekwausina
kuswera.
“Yambiro yangu kune vane shamwari ndeyekuti vasapupurire
nhema nekuti iyezvino mwana wangu arikutambura ini ndichikurira mujeri,” said
Gwasira.
Gwasira and another inmate Sibongile Manyati got a home
leave last month when they got opportunity to have time with their families and
returned to continue serving their sentences.
A number of female inmates have been benefitting from the
first female open prison in the region.
Some of the benefits include putting on their own casual
clothes while serving sentence, access to meet a maximum of 10 visitors and
permission to leave the prison for shopping and attending education facilities
outside the prison
