I DID NOT SLEEP WITH HOOKER WHO STOLE MY CAR

A new twist has emerged in the story of a Bulawayo man whose car was stolen and crashed by a lady of the night he had hired for the night
It has emerged after investigations that the victim is not
Mr Elliot Mukaro but Mr Trust Ndlovu.
Mr Mukaro however has a similar case but he was ‘a good
Samaritan’ whose car was stolen on 5 November by a stranded woman he had taken
home.
Mr Ndlovu is the one who allegedly picked up 23-year-old
Cwebisile Hlengiwe Moyo in the city centre
on Tuesday last week and the two agreed to spend the night together at a
city lodge.
According to police sources, circumstances surrounding Mr
Mukaro’s case are that he was driving his Toyota Mark 2 around Bulawayo at
night on Thursday last week and he went to Queens Sports Club to drink at
Boundary Nightclub.
At around 3AM, according to sources, Mr Mukaro reportedly
met a woman by the name of Thuba, who was in the company of three unidentified
men.
After some drinks the woman approached Mr Mukaro and asked
him to take her to Nkulumane where she lives.
However, Mr Mukaro pointed out that his car was low on fuel
and would not make it to Nkulumane.
It was at that moment that Thuba offered Mr Mukaro US$5 for
fuel. He then agreed and the three men she was with disappeared and the couple
drove around the city centre looking for fuel.
Unfortunately, they could not find the fuel and Mr Mukaro
is said to have suggested to Thuba that they go to his house in Emakhandeni
suburb and she could sleep there and then proceed to her place later.
When they got to Mr Mukaro’s house at around 5AM, it is
alleged that he left his car keys on a table in the living room and Thuba sat
on a chair there.
Mr Mukaro is said to have retired to his bedroom and slept.
He woke up at around 11AM only to discover that Thuba had
vanished with his car.
He then made a report at Entumbane Police Station and his
car has not been recovered.
Mr Mukaro visited the Chronicle offices on Tuesday, with
his own version of events, saying he was not the man who had hired the sex
worker.
He said instead he arrived at his home at 5AM, slept and
woke up at 11AM to find his car a Toyota Mark 2 gone.
“My car was stolen on Friday morning. I reported it at
around 11 at Entumbane Police Station. I was called to VTS and up to now they
haven’t found the car. I was not with a hooker, I was not with anyone and my
car is still missing.
I arrived home at around 5AM and I just left the keys in
the ignition.
“When I woke up late I found the car gone. I thought one of
my friends had taken the car. After about 30 minutes when nobody showed up, I
went to the police to report my case. I live in Emakhandeni and police are
still investigating. The only other item that was in the car is my jacket that
had US$30,” said Mr Mukaro.
Mr Ndlovu on the other hand is said to have booked a room
with Moyo at a lodge along Lobengula Street between Connaught and Masotsha
Ndlovu avenues.
He said he parked his car outside the lodge and the two
retired for the night.
When Mr Ndlovu woke up at around 5am, Moyo had vanished and
he discovered that his car keys were missing.
A frantic Mr Ndlovu rushed outside the lodge and discovered
that his car was missing.
He tried phoning Moyo but her number was unreachable.
Mr Ndlovu made a report to the police at around midday and
they tracked Moyo to her flat in town.
She told police that the car had crashed into a pre-cast
wall in Hillside suburb.
Contacted for comment, Mr Ndlovu said he did not hire Moyo
but he knows her.
“The issue has gone out of hand. I don’t know what to do. I
know Cwebesile, I did not hire her, but she indeed took my car. She has been
arrested and this whole thing is a mess,” said Mr Ndlovu.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico
Ncube confirmed that Moyo was arrested.
He said Moyo sold Mr Ndlovu’s goods worth about US$7 500
that were in the car. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment