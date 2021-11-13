I DID NOT SLEEP WITH HOOKER WHO STOLE MY CAR

A new twist has emerged in the story of a Bulawayo man whose car was stolen and crashed by a lady of the night he had hired for the night

It has emerged after investigations that the victim is not Mr Elliot Mukaro but Mr Trust Ndlovu.

Mr Mukaro however has a similar case but he was ‘a good Samaritan’ whose car was stolen on 5 November by a stranded woman he had taken home.

Mr Ndlovu is the one who allegedly picked up 23-year-old Cwebisile Hlengiwe Moyo in the city centre on Tuesday last week and the two agreed to spend the night together at a city lodge.

According to police sources, circumstances surrounding Mr Mukaro’s case are that he was driving his Toyota Mark 2 around Bulawayo at night on Thursday last week and he went to Queens Sports Club to drink at Boundary Nightclub.

At around 3AM, according to sources, Mr Mukaro reportedly met a woman by the name of Thuba, who was in the company of three unidentified men.

After some drinks the woman approached Mr Mukaro and asked him to take her to Nkulumane where she lives.

However, Mr Mukaro pointed out that his car was low on fuel and would not make it to Nkulumane.

It was at that moment that Thuba offered Mr Mukaro US$5 for fuel. He then agreed and the three men she was with disappeared and the couple drove around the city centre looking for fuel.

Unfortunately, they could not find the fuel and Mr Mukaro is said to have suggested to Thuba that they go to his house in Emakhandeni suburb and she could sleep there and then proceed to her place later.

When they got to Mr Mukaro’s house at around 5AM, it is alleged that he left his car keys on a table in the living room and Thuba sat on a chair there.

Mr Mukaro is said to have retired to his bedroom and slept.

He woke up at around 11AM only to discover that Thuba had vanished with his car.

He then made a report at Entumbane Police Station and his car has not been recovered.

Mr Mukaro visited the Chronicle offices on Tuesday, with his own version of events, saying he was not the man who had hired the sex worker.

He said instead he arrived at his home at 5AM, slept and woke up at 11AM to find his car a Toyota Mark 2 gone.

“My car was stolen on Friday morning. I reported it at around 11 at Entumbane Police Station. I was called to VTS and up to now they haven’t found the car. I was not with a hooker, I was not with anyone and my car is still missing.

I arrived home at around 5AM and I just left the keys in the ignition.

“When I woke up late I found the car gone. I thought one of my friends had taken the car. After about 30 minutes when nobody showed up, I went to the police to report my case. I live in Emakhandeni and police are still investigating. The only other item that was in the car is my jacket that had US$30,” said Mr Mukaro.

Mr Ndlovu on the other hand is said to have booked a room with Moyo at a lodge along Lobengula Street between Connaught and Masotsha Ndlovu avenues.

He said he parked his car outside the lodge and the two retired for the night.

When Mr Ndlovu woke up at around 5am, Moyo had vanished and he discovered that his car keys were missing.

A frantic Mr Ndlovu rushed outside the lodge and discovered that his car was missing.

He tried phoning Moyo but her number was unreachable.

Mr Ndlovu made a report to the police at around midday and they tracked Moyo to her flat in town.

She told police that the car had crashed into a pre-cast wall in Hillside suburb.

Contacted for comment, Mr Ndlovu said he did not hire Moyo but he knows her.

“The issue has gone out of hand. I don’t know what to do. I know Cwebesile, I did not hire her, but she indeed took my car. She has been arrested and this whole thing is a mess,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that Moyo was arrested.

He said Moyo sold Mr Ndlovu’s goods worth about US$7 500 that were in the car. Chronicle