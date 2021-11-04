HWENDE : WE WILL FILE CHAMISA VIOLENCE REPORT

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende yesterday disclosed that the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party had resolved to lodge an official complaint with the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) over Zanu PF-sponsored political violence against the party.

This follows claims this week by NPRC deputy chairperson Lillian Chigwedere that the commission had not instituted investigations into the violent attacks on Chamisa as there was no official complaint from the party.

Chamisa has been a victim of political violence in Mashonaland and Manicaland provinces, where he has been meeting party supporters.

The opposition party also claimed there was an attempt on Chamisa’s life in Mutare last month.

Hwende said the opposition party would file a complaint with NPRC to pave way for its official investigations.

“We are finalising the report, documenting in detail of what transpired in Manicaland, Mashonaland West and Masvingo provinces with a view of submitting an official complaint to NPRC so that it investigates. All those incidents are not being investigated (by police) as no one has phoned, or summoned any party official to hear our side of the story,” Hwende said.

A fortnight ago, following the Manicaland incident where a bullet is alleged to have hit Chamisa’s car, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the MDC Alliance was refusing to co-operate in the investigations.

According to Nyathi, the opposition party refused to bring the vehicles involved in the alleged attacks for forensic examination.

Analysts have warned that Zimbabwe is headed for a violent 2023 poll citing reports of inter and intra-party violence.

In a statement last week, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition said police were duty-bound to investigate acts of political violence.

Zanu PF has, however, said the attacks against the opposition were stage-managed. Newsday