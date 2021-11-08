HOOKER STEALS, CRASHES CLIENT'S CAR

A Bulawayo man rues the day he spent a night at a local lodge with a lady of the night after the woman stole and crashed his car, and as though that was not enough, disappeared with the man’s goods worth US$7 500.

Mr Elliot Mukaro (37) picked up 23-year-old Cwebisile Hlengiwe Moyo in the CBD last Tuesday night and the two agreed to spend the night together at a local lodge.

The couple then booked a room at a lodge along Lobengula Street between Connaught and Masotsha Ndlovu avenues.

Mr Mukaro parked his car outside the lodge and the two retired for the night.

When Mr Mukaro woke up at around 5am, Moyo had vanished and he discovered that his car keys were missing.

A frantic Mr Mukaro rushed outside the lodge and discovered that his car was missing.

He tried phoning Moyo but her number was unreachable.

Mr Mukaro made a report to the police at around midday and they tracked Moyo to her flat in town.

She told police that the car had crashed into a durawall in Hillside suburb.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said Moyo was arrested.

He said Moyo sold Mr Mukaro’s goods worth about US$7 500 that were in the car.

“She also stole various goods which were inside the car and sold them to various people. She then led to the recovery of some of the stolen goods, which include a wheel, a bumper, a set of silver dolphin pots and water glasses.

“The complainant was invited to the station where he positively identified the recovered property.

“The total value of property recovered is US$4 490,” said Insp Ncube.

He thanked members of the public for the tip-off that led to the arrest of Moyo and encouraged them to continue providing information to help fight crime. Chronicle