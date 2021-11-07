HOOKER SMASHES CLIENT WITH BRICK

A Mvurwi commercial sex worker has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly hit a client with a brick during a fight over a mobile phone.

Grace Tirinda allegedly hit Tundo Simwaka on the left ear after he went to her house to collect his

Simwaka became unconscious due to excessive bleeding.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said: “He was picked by a passerby who rushed him to Mvurwi hospital before filing a police report.” .

Simwaka was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital as he was now in a comma. Standard