HEALER RAPES, IMPREGNATES MENTALLY ILL TEEN

A 68-YEAR-OLD self-styled traditional healer from Makhabane Village under Chief Matibe in Beitbridge East, has been jailed for an effective 11 years for repeatedly raping and impregnating a 19-year-old mental patient.

Tshitombile Simon Shoko pleaded not guilty to charges of rape when he appeared before Beitbridge Regional Magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura on Friday, but he was convicted on the strength of the State’s evidence.

Prosecuting, Mr Cloudios Karinga told the court that sometime last year on an unknown date, the mentally challenged woman, who also suffers from severe fits, fell down at Lutumba Business Centre in the presence of Shoko.

When she had stabilised, Shoko approached her and told her that since he was a traditional healer, he could help cure her illness.

The court further heard that the woman agreed to accompany Shoko to his homestead for treatment.

Mr Karinga said upon arrival, Shoko took the woman to his bedroom where he prepared some blankets on the floor, indicating that he wanted to taste her womanhood before starting the healing session.

He raped the complainant once and released her to go home.

The court heard that Shoko would on several occasions take the woman from Lutumba Business Centre to his homestead where he repeatedly raped her using the same modus operandi.

The issue came to light in October last year when the complainant told her mother about the extraordinary “healing sessions”.

The State said Shoko was then summoned by the woman’s mother to her homestead to discuss the matter, but he refused to engage her.

In February this year, the complainant’s mother discovered that she had fallen pregnant and on being quizzed, she told her mother that Shoko was responsible for the pregnancy.

The mother tried again to seek an audience with Shoko, who again refused to meet her.

The woman later gave birth to a baby boy in June this year at Beitbridge District Hospital where she narrated her story to health officials.

She was then taken to a local children’s home and the matter was reported to the police resulting in Shoko’s arrest. Chronicle