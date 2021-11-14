HE IS NOT YOUR FATHER : MAN HANGS SELF

A 29-year-old Tsholotsho man committed suicide after his mother told him that her husband was not his biological father.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Gloria Banda said: “On November 11 at 12pm, a report of sudden death was received at Tsholotsho –Tshefunye Police base to the effect that Nkosilathi Ndebele had hanged himself,” Banda said.

“Circumstances are that Ndebele was at home together with his mother (Precious Ndebele) when she revealed to him that Fisher Ndebele is not his biological father.

“This did not go down well with him and he then told his mother that he would commit suicide.’’

Banda said on Thursday, Ndebele sent a message to his 20-year-old girlfriend informing her that he wanted to commit suicide after the revelation. Standard