HE IS NOT YOUR FATHER : MAN HANGS SELF

A 29-year-old Tsholotsho man committed suicide after his mother told him that her husband was not his biological father.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Gloria
Banda said: “On November 11 at 12pm, a report of sudden death was received at
Tsholotsho –Tshefunye Police base to the effect that Nkosilathi Ndebele had
hanged himself,” Banda said.
“Circumstances are that Ndebele was at home together with
his mother (Precious Ndebele) when she revealed to him that Fisher Ndebele is
not his biological father.
“This did not go down well with him and he then told his
mother that he would commit suicide.’’
Banda said on Thursday, Ndebele sent a message to his
20-year-old girlfriend informing her that he wanted to commit suicide after the
revelation. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment