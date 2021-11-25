GMB HALTS MEALIE MEAL PRODUCTION

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has said it stopped producing and selling mealie- meal hence members of the public must not fall prey to conmen who purport to be employees of the parastatal.
This follows reports that a man in Bulawayo who is
masquerading as a soldier duped 12 companies of more than $6 million in a bogus
deal to supply the army with mealie- meal from the GMB.
Purporting to be a sergeant Muriro from Lookout Masuku
Barracks (formerly Llewellin Barracks) near Bulawayo, the man allegedly phoned
the companies and expressed an interest in awarding them tenders to supply
mealie- meal to the army.
He would claim that the companies were carefully picked
from the Procurement Regulatory
Authority of Zimbabwe register.
In a statement, the GMB’s chief executive officer Mr Rockie
Mutenha said the company stopped producing mealie-meal.
The GMB used to produce mealie-meal as part of its
Silo-products manufactured by its commercial unit.
“The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) would like to warn the
public not to fall prey to conmen who purport to be employees of GMB that could
facilitate the buying of its mealie- meal,” said Mr Mutenha.
He said GMB’s core business now is to store and manage the
Strategic Grain Reserve and also sell grain to millers and stock feed
manufacturers.
Mr Mutenha urged members of the public to report suspicious
people claiming to be GMB employees to its risk department or the nearest
police station.
“For further enquiries the public can contact GMB Corporate
Communications Department through the hotline telephone line 0242 707898 or
email at publicrelations@gmbdura.co.zw,” said Mr Mutenha. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment