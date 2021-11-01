GIRL SEXUALLY ABUSED DURING EXTRA LESSON

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court for sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl who had visited his residence for extra school lessons conducted by his wife.

Matthew Miti was not asked to plead to a charge of indecent assault when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

Mr Mangosi advised Miti to approach the High Court for bail application and ordered him to return to court on November 11 for routine remand.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje said in the morning of October 26, the girl went for extra lessons at Miti’s house.

Her teacher, who is Miti’s wife, was, however, not at home when the girl arrived. It is said the girl went into a room used by Miti’s maid and did her work.

After completing her work, she went outside where she started playing with Miti’s eight-year-old son.

After a while, Miti allegedly called the girl into the dining room to collect some past exam papers saying his wife had instructed him to give her. When the girl entered the dining, Miti allegedly moved towards her and asked the girl to hug him, but she refused.

Miti allegedly forcefully embraced her and caressed her privates.

It is said that the girl revealed the sexual abuse to her friend who in turn informed their guardians leading to Miti’s arrest. Herald