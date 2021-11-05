GINIMBI ESTATE ROW RAGES

The matter in which the late socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s family is challenging the administering of his estate by lawyer Patricia Darangwa failed to start on Wednesday.
A fresh urgent chamber application for joinder was filed by
one of the businessman’s close friends-Nomatter ‘Kit Kat’ Zinyengere.
It was brought to the court’s attention that Kit Kat had,
on October 19, withdrawn his application challenging the release of the late
Ginimbi’s Lamborghin into his possession.
However, according to the latest developments Kit Kat now
wants to be part of proceedings in the main matter where the family is
contesting the validity of the unsigned will.
Through his lawyer, Kit Kat filed the urgent chamber
application on Wednesday which was however, consented to by both the Kadungures
and Darangwa.
As part of the agreed facts, the Kadungure family led by
their lawyer, proposed that Kit Kat be allowed to be part of the main matter
just to bring it to its finality.
“Our consent to the joinder is without prejudice because
Kit Kat does not appear on any document or purported will of the late Genius
Kadungure.
“We still retain our rights to challenge his identity in
the administration of the estate,” submitted the lawyer.
By consent, Justice Amy Tsanga postponed the matter to
November 26.
“The applicants and respondents have consented to the
joinder of Nomatter ‘Kit Kat’ Zinyengere for the purpose of bringing the main
matter to its finality.
“Zinyengere must also file and serve his opposition papers
by Friday whilst all the respondents to respond by November 10.
“Zinyengere must also file his heads of argument by
November 15 whilst any party wishing to file supplementary heads of argument
must do so on or before November 19.
“The matter has been postponed to November 26,” ruled
Justice Amy Tsanga.
In the main matter, the family led by Juliet, Nelia and
their father Anderson Kadungure want an order stopping any administration of
the unsigned will presented to them by Darangwa on November 25.
The unsigned will was presented to the family by Darangwa
soon after Ginimbi’s death.
The family is expressing dissatisfaction and anxiety over
the genuineness or the origin of the will.
Ginimbi died after his Rolls Royce collided head-on with a
Honda Fit on his way home along Liberation Legacy Way on November 8 last year.
H Metro
