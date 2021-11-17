FUEL SMUGGLING RING BUSTED

POLICE in Nyanga have busted a fuel syndicate which was smuggling fuel from Mozambique into Zimbabwe.

Givemore Mubvuta (29), Adam Marongedza (31) and Tambudzai Ngorombe (age not given) from Nyanga were arrested on November 15 at around 2am.

Manicaland acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the arrests yesterday.

Chinyoka said officers at Ruwangwe Police Station in Nyanga, acting on a tip-off, intercepted three vehicles carrying 3 500 litres of diesel and petrol.

Fuel in Mozambique is relatively cheaper compared to Zimbabwe. Newsday