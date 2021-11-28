FREDDY EXTORTION CASE : COPS UNDER FIRE

A police officer investigating a matter where a ZBC presenter is accused of extorting prominent preacher Tapiwa Freddy has been accused of unlawfully seizing her mobile phone.

In a letter addressed to one Assistant Inspector Mushurwa dated November 25, Rutendo Makuti’s lawyer Diana Kawenda said police officers, who arrested her on November 11 took her mobile phone without a court order.

“We note that there is no court order that was obtained by yourselves to conduct the search…”

“The digital evidence that is contained in that phone is tremendously personal to the extent that it called for the need to obtain a search warrant,” Kwenda wrote.

Makuti stands accused of extorting US$35 000 from the controversial cleric known as T Freddy.

She appeared before magistrate Sheunesu Matova who granted her $5 000 bail. Standard