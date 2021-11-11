FOUR BROTHERS STORM SCHOOL, ATTACK TEACHERS

Police in Zvishavane have launched a manhunt for four brothers from Mombe village under Chief Mazvihwa who last Friday stormed Gwemombe Langeni Secondary School where they allegedly beat up teachers and the headmaster with logs after the school demanded fees for one of the family members’ children.

Chief Mazvihwa confirmed the violence unleashed by the Mudhonga brothers, saying he had since convened a meeting with the gang’s father and other relatives.

He said the traditional court had resolved to banish the family from the area over a spate of violence cases after they also forced a local business centre to close sometime back.

“We have problems with this family,” said Chief Mazvihwa. “It is a violent family and last week they went to Gwemombe Langeni where they beat up every one, including the headmaster after one of the family’s children was chased away from school over fees.

“Four of the family members, who are known for violence, stormed the school and beat up everyone with logs.”

Chief Mazvihwa said it was not the first time the gang had unleashed violence in the area. The violent gang members have been identified as Charles, Farai and Tinashe and Fidelis Mudhonga.

Chief Mazvihwa said they were processing papers to banish them to Murehwa where he claimed they originated from.

“Everyone in the area lives in fear of them,” he said. “They have committed several cases of violence including at one time when they forced the whole business centre to close.

“After committing crimes they go out of the area to do illegal gold panning while hiding from the police. We have since met with my village heads and the resolution is that they should leave my area and go back to Murehwa where they originated. This is the position and I have spoken to their father about that.”

Chief Mazvihwa said lessons at the school had since resumed after police and officials from the Ministry Primary and Secondary Education held a meeting with the teachers yesterday.

“There had not been lessons at the school since Friday with teachers still fearing for their lives, but we assured them that as the local leadership and with help from the police, we would guarantee their safety,” he said.

Acting Midlands provincial education director, Mr Rabson Machimbira, confirmed the attack on teachers at the school and the subsequent meetings with the local leadership and police as the hunt for the suspects continued. Herald