FAMILY OF FIVE FOUND DEAD IN MAVURADONA MOUNTAINS

POLICE yesterday said a family of five was found dead in the Mavuradonha Mountains in Mt Darwin.

In a statement, police said the bodies were discovered by a hunter yesterday.

The names of the deceased were yet to be identified by the time of going to print last night.

The family reportedly left Manhondo village in Mukumbura, Mt Darwin, on foot on November 3, 2021 going to Guruve, which is about 200km away.

“The ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police] reports that bodies of five people aged 69, 29, seven, five and a one-year-old minor, were found in Mavuradonha Mountains today by a hunter who then reported to the police,” the police said on Twitter.

“It is claimed that the family had left Manhondo village, Mukumbura, Mt Darwin on foot on their way to Guruve.”

Police said they would avail more details after completing investigations. Newsday