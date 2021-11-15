EX MDC COUNCILLOR STORMS HOUSE OF EX LOVER, DESTROYS TWO CARS

Recalled MDC-Alliance Councillor for Ward 37 in Kuwadzana 3, Jason Zivai Kautsa, has been arrested on allegations of destroying two vehicles and window panes at a house in Dzivaresekwa following an altercation with another man over his ex-girlfriend.

Kautsa is alleged to have stormed the house during the night in the company of 13 other men, armed with stones and iron bars.

He was still assisting with police investigations by last night. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

Investigations have revealed that sometime in August 2019, Kautsa had a relationship with a woman identified as Munashe Aram (23) of Dzivaresekwa Extension when she hosted a party at Paramount Restaurant in Chitungwiza.

In September this year, Aram ended the relationship before she fell in love with Kelvin Majamba, a student at Mutare Polytechnic and this did not go down well with Kautsa.

The two would see each other at a friend’s house in Dzivaresekwa.

“On November 13, Kautsa went to Munashe’s house and was informed she had gone to see Kelvin Majamba at his friend’s house,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“He then ordered Munashe’s aunt and her brother to accompany them to the house and they complied.”

When they arrived at the house, Kautsa ordered Munashe to get into his vehicle, a Mazda Familia.

A few hours later, the aunt returned to the house and told the occupants not to open the door and gate for Kautsa.

A few minutes later, the occupants heard noise at their house and went to investigate.

They then saw Kautsa in the company of 13 other men who appeared to be drunk and making noise.

Kautsa and his accomplices forced open the gate before they started destroying window panes and two vehicles, a Mazda Familia and a Honda CVR.

They then disappeared and a report was made to the police. Herald