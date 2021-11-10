ENGEN NAILED FOR SELLING CONTAMINATED DIESEL

Engen, one of the leading fuel service stations in Masvingo has been fined RTGS$30 000 for selling contaminated diesel.

Engen was represented by one of its senior managers, Pamela Musvedu when she appeared before magistrate Grace Tupiri yesterday.

Engen was stopped from selling the diesel and its pump sealed on October 7, 2021 after the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) tested the liquid and it failed the colour test.

Musvedu pleaded with the court to show leniency and allow the reopening of the pump since Engen was a big company in the city employing 140 workers. The company was also involved in a lot of corporate social responsibilities that saw it donating to children and old people’s homes.

Musvedu also told the court that her service station was not aware that the diesel was contaminated until after the ZERA tests.

Magistrate Tupiri then ordered a fine of RTGS$30 000. Tanaka Mandebvu prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror