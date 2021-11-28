ED'S SOLDIERS DETAIN, BRUTALISE MOTORIST

Soldiers that were part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s escort yesterday assaulted a Harare motorist and later detained him on charges of intercepting his long motorcade.
The incident happened at the intersection of Seke and
Cripps roads in the morning.
Malvern Samakande was detained at Mbare police station
after police cut him off and assaulted the 25 year-old on charges of obstructing the presidential
motorcade.
He was only released after paying an admission of guilty
fine of $2000 following the intervention of Human Rights NGO Forum lawyer Nobel
Chinhanu. Chinhanu confirmed the incident.
“The Forum has attended today at Mbare Police Station to
represent Samakande, who was accused of failure to obey road signs and
signals,” he said.
“Allegations are that Samukande failed to give way to the
presidential motorcade.
“It was alleged that Samukande failed to obey multiple
police officers stopping movement of traffic and was only stopped by the presidential
guards.
“He was released after the payment of an admission of
guilty fine.”
Several motorists were in the past assaulted by the late
former president Robert Mugabe and now Mnangagwa’s security men for not giving
way to the presidential motorcade.
Riders on the motorcade have also been killed after
motorists failed to observe the unwritten law of giving way to the presidential
motorcade.
In 2016, Joseph Chakanetsa was jailed two years for cutting
Mugabe’s motorcade in the capital after the court found him guilty of negligent
driving.
He was slapped with another 60-day jail term for failing to
stop after committing the offence.
His driver’s licence was cancelled and he was banned from
driving heavy vehicles and public transport for life.
He had been convicted on his own plea of guilty.
During the same year, two Zimbabwe Republic Police members
allegedly intercepted Mugabe’s motorcade in Harare and assaulted two of his
outriders after they had been ordered off the road.
They were arrested and dragged to court. Standard
