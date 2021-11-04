ED BRAGS ABOUT MEETING BIDEN, ROYALS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday bragged that he had made a major breakthrough in his re-engagement efforts with leaders of hostile Western nations, some of which have imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe, adding that most of them appeared remorseful after he confronted them at the just-ended the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
Addressing ruling Zanu PF party supporters soon after landing at Robert Gabriel Mugabe
International Airport, Mnangagwa braggingly said he met several influential
leaders at the COP26 summit, among them United States President Joe Biden
during a banquet organised by the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
He claimed that the United Kingdom, which imposed sanctions
on Zimbabwe, had invited him to the summit after realising that his government
was progressing well even without their input, saying this confirmed London’s
new drive to re-engage with Harare after Brexit.
Mngangagwa told his supporters that he also had occasion to
meet with heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s son,
who failed to engage meaningfully with him in genuine political dialogue.
“Last year, there was a global summit in Britain, but
Zimbabwe was not invited and we told them to build their own country and we
build ours,” he said.
“But this year, they decided to re-engage us. They then
realised that whether they invited us or not, we are progressing well here.
When I met him (British Prime Minister Boris Johnson), I vowed that I would not
extend my greeting first. He did extend his hand first and he smiled and
smiled. Later on, there was a party that was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and
attended by heads of State only. I was invited. I went there with my friend
Uhuru Kenyata.
“The Queen was not feeling well but she sent her son Prince
Charles and grandson Prince William. I introduced myself to Prince Charles and
asked him why he hadn’t visited Zimbabwe 40 years after he lowered the Union
Jack to see the progress we have achieved. I then realised that he could not
talk genuine politics, and I decided to engage on issues to do with hunting.”
Mnangagwa said Biden took the initiative to introduce
himself when they met at the queen’s banquet.
“I asked him what wrong we had done to his people. I
questioned him over what kind of democracy his country was exhibiting when they
put people on trial without meeting them. He then summoned his staffer, whom he
tasked to schedule a meeting with me later. I then told him, ‘You have done
right, and you may go.”
He said when he met European Union Council president
Charles Michel, he told him in the face that the EU had been incited by the
British to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe.
Mnangagwa’s spokesperson
George Charamba claimed on his @Jamwanda2 Twitter handle that the West had come to terms with the fact that
the land reform programme was irreversible.
“What adds to the rousing welcome is the fact that this is
the first time a Zimbabwean leader steps on UK soil ever since the standoff
between Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom and the West over recovery of the Zimbabwe
heritage through the iconic land reform programme,” he tweeted.
“Zimbabwe stood steadfast, maintaining its heritage was
non-negotiable. Seeing the resolve and determination, even amidst crippling
illegal sanctions, countries of the West, the UK included, are beginning to
accept that the land reform programme is irrevocable, with its reversal being
made a precondition for re-engagement and normalisation of relations.”
In July 2020, government inked a US3,5 billion compensation
deal with white former commercial farmers for improvements on the land they
lost during the 2000 land reform programme.
But observers yesterday rubbished Mnangagwa’s so-called
“fruitful” re-engagement with Western leaders, saying all those efforts would
come to naught as long as the Zanu PF leader failed to implement genuine
political and economic reforms necessary to end the country’s international
isolation.
Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said Mnangagwa could
not measure success of his engagement efforts using the occasion of the meeting
he had, but with the results which included lifting of sanctions.
“Mnangagwa has so much to produce as evidence of engagement
which is pictures of him shaking hands with powerful leaders, but real evidence
of the success of his engagement is yet to be seen,” he said.
“For Mnangagwa and his government, the measure of success is
the occasion of him meeting the presidents, but if there were no tangible
results from the meeting, then it was a waste of time. Ending Zimbabwe’s
isolation on the international arena depends on a number of issues. It depends
on whether Mnangagwa is really committed to implement the reforms that will
improve foreign relations.”
Another political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said the climate
change summit was a talk show and there was no great achievement in attending
such a meeting, but it had enabled Mnangagwa to meet leaders who “matter” the
most.
“Although the COP26 gave Mnangagwa an opportunity to meet
leaders who matter for the progress of the Zimbabwe welfare, it does not
necessarily correspond with the expenditure,” Mukundu said.
“If the President is really committed to turn around the
economy, he should reform first on the use of resources. Zambia had similar
engagements at the summit, but at a smaller cost to Zimbabwe by far. The
President might have successfully engaged other influential leaders, but the
question is: will it lead to change of his behaviour on issues of governance?
Are we going to have credible elections that will warrant removal of sanctions
and end the frosty relations between Zimbabwe and other Western countries?”
Mnangagwa’s trip to the UK has been marred by wide public
criticism over his US$1 million flight on an Azerbaijan airbus and taking with
him over 100 delegates to Scotland.
But Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development programmes
manager John Maketo said although the expenditure was unjustified, it was
necessary for the President to attend the summit.
“It was necessary for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to
attend the COP26 summit because the country is battling the effects of climate
change,” he said.
“We need solutions on adapting to climate and for him to
attend such a high level event, it is a success. However, there is need for
justification of the delegation he
travelled with, at a time when the resources are not enough to cater for public
services. There is need for government to implement cost-cutting measures on
its expenditure. The excess expenditure on the Scotland trip becomes an issue
of concern when we compare it with other countries, Zambia for instance.”
