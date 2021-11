⁦@BusisaMoyo⁩ calls out GOZ for refusing to be paid in ZWL.



That’s not ubuntu “ you can’t invite someone to a buffet at your home but you go and buy kfc.”



By asking to be paid in USD, GOZ doesn’t have an incentive to defend the ZWL & promotes arbitrage#czicongress2021 pic.twitter.com/iV5p4gcPcr