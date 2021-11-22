'DRUNK' VIDEO : THE OTHER ANGLE

INFORMATION secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana yesterday spent the better part of the day explaining a video where President Emmerson Mnangagwa appeared drunk during a fundraising event at State House last Friday, saying people may have misread the clip.
A video of the Zimbabwean leader seemingly drunk and being
assisted to the podium to address delegates made rounds since Sunday.
It invited critics to make him a subject of jokes on
several social media platforms.
The video was taken during the launch of the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa University of Zambia scholarship programme that will benefit Zimbabwean and Zambian students.
Critics made fun of Mnangagwa’s video as he looked
seemingly tired and had to be assisted to walk to the podium by Sports deputy
minister Tino Machakaire and businessman Farai Matsika.
While Mnangagwa’s actions suggested he may have taken some
alcohol according to critics, Mangwana explained the video saying: “Before I
retire for the day, let me share an extension of the so-called drunk video. At
the risk of dignifying nonsense, let me say, slurred speech (no), unsteady gait
(no), non-compos mentis behaviour (no). Sober, sharp, coherent and presidential
statesman.”
Mangwana then later posted a video of Mnangagwa leaving the
event and walking without the help of aides.
“After the event in which some thought his being attentive
to his scholarship fund benefactors was being drunk, President Mnangagwa is
seen here going home. He walks with vigour, balance and focus. Not drunk, not
sick, just single mindedness to develop Zimbabwe,” Mangwana tweeted. Newsday
