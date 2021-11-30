DRAX DEAL VALID : HIGH COURT

THE US$20 million contract entered between Drax Consult SALG (Drax) the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) for the supply of medicines and medical sundries by the former to the latter is valid, the High Court has ruled.
The ruling comes after Drax approached the High Court
contesting an arbitral award nullifying the tender it had been granted for the
supply of the medicines and surgical sundries.
Justice Webster Chinamora today granted the application by
Drax finding that the Procurement Regulations of Zimbabwe Authority Zimbabwe
gave authority to Natpharm to act in accordance with a resolution that had been
made in procuring the required medicines and surgical sundries.
The contract was brusquely cancelled after a national
public outcry following corruption allegations surrounding it.
However, Drax local representative Delish Nguwaya and
former health minister Obadiah Moyo who were arrested in connection to
corruption charges relating to the contract, have since been cleared of the
charges while three Natpharm top executives have since been removed from remand
over the same charges. Herald
