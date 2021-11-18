DONATION TO FIRST LADY'S PROJECT SPARKS OUTRAGE

In an interview, Masvingo Mayor Cllr Collen Maboke
confirmed that some funds were channeled towards Chambuta Orphanage and said
that Masvingo City Council have adopted one of the houses at the orphanage and
they are responsible for its rehabilitation as well as furnishing it.
“I am aware of the money which was given to the Chambuta
Orphanage because it was an agreement made as a local authority since we have
adopted one of the houses at the orphanage. It has been our responsibility to
furnish and rehabilitate that house.
I am however not in a position to know the correct amount
of money channeled towards that project. My job is to sign and chair meetings.
The Town Clerk can answer some of the questions you have because the duties of
the executive mayor were transferred to the clerk and I am only a ceremonial
mayor,” said Maboke.
Residents however questioned why the decision was made
without prior consultation, knowledge and consent of ratepayers by the local
authority, saying there are more pressing issues bedeviling service delivery.
Masvingo United Residents and Rate Payers Alliance (MURRA)
spokesperson Godfrey Mtimba said it is time to take action against council’s
diabolic actions to transfer residents’ hard-earned cash without their consent.
“As residents, we are so much appalled by the revelations
that such huge amounts of rate payers’ funds were donated towards the First
Lady’s project without our knowledge and consent. We feel this is a case of
misplaced priorities. We have braved years of poor service delivery but the
authorities find it fit to do such a donation. We demand an explanation as soon
as possible and will not sit and relax when our hard earned money is being
abused,” said Mtimba.
Masvingo Service Delivery Residents and Ratepayers
Association (MASDRRA) secretary general Moses Mavhusa said he was not going to
comment as he needed the full facts first.
“Where did you get that information about the donation
from? We want facts first,” said Mavhusa.
A resident who preferred anonymity said council had
disappointed and betrayed the people who gave them the mandate to make Masvingo
shine.
“It is very disappointing that we have more serious issues
which need to be addressed and if that amount had been transferred towards the
betterment of the city, we would have been at another level,” said the
resident.
Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa said the money went towards
government’s project and it was not a donation.
“It is not like Maboke and Mukaratirwa just woke up one day
and chose to send money to Chambuta. It was government’s proposal requiring us
to refurbish that house and buy other things needed there,” said Mukaratirwa.
It is not the first time in which council has channeled
ratepayer’s funds towards other projects.
Earlier this year, council was accused of transferring a
huge chunk of money towards First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa’s cooking competition
held at Masvingo Polytechnic without the knowledge and approval of residents.
TellZimNews
