DECOMPOSING BODY FOUND IN SUGARCANE FIELD

The body of a dead man which was burnt beyond recognition was found in a sugarcane field at Section 10 Hippo Valley Estate last Thursday.

The body which is yet to be identified was found with a 1 litre bottle of dimethone substance raising suspicion that the man could have committed suicide.

Tongaat Hulett Corporate, Communication Affairs manager, Ushe Chinhuru confirmed the incident and said his company was still waiting for a Police report.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dehwa also confirmed the incident and said that the body was found on November 11, 2021 when Reuben Nyika, a field supervisor allocated cutters portions of the field to cut sugarcane.

One of the cutters Ekem Nkai sensed a stench and discovered a burnt body and he alerted the field supervisor. The matter was reported at Hippo Valley Police Station and the body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for postmoterm.

Sugarcane fields are burnt before cutting takes place. Masvingo Mirror