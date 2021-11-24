COVID-19 KILLS FOUR IN ZIM

FOUR people succumbed to Covid-19 while 33 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.

All the new cases are local transmissions. The country had last recorded a death on November 17.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases remained unchanged at 29. There were 29 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 96 percent while active cases remained at 510.

A total of 3 085 PCR tests were done and positivity was 1.07 percent.

The four deaths were recorded in Harare which had two, Bulawayo and Matabeleland North which had one death each.

Harare had the highest number of 11 new cases followed by Midlands with six, Manicaland with five and Masvingo had four.

Bulawayo and Mashonaland East had three new cases each while Matabeleland North had one.

Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Matabeleland South did not record new cases.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 15 743 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 696 379.

A total of 5 134 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 757 486 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of November 22, at 3PM, there were 24 people who were hospitalized.

Of these, six were new admissions, one was asymptomatic, 17 had mild to moderate symptoms while two were severe and four were in the intensive care unit.

“As of today, Zimbabwe has now recorded 133 707 confirmed cases, 128 494 recoveries and 4 703 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Chronicle