COSATU TO FIGHT FOR ZIMBAS IN SA

THE Congress of South African Unions (Cosatu) has revealed plans to engage the government on behalf of Zimbabweans that are likely to be deported due to expiry of the Special Dispensation Permits (ZSP) on December 31.
This follows an announcement last week by South African
minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, who said following deliberations,
the SA government had decided that it would not renew ZSP permits, and would
give its holders one year to apply for other visas.
“At the expiry of this 12-month period, those who are not
successful will have to depart the republic or be deported,” Gungubele said
last week.
But yesterday Cosatu’s International relations secretary
Sonia Mabunda-Kaziboni said the organisation would find ways to assist the
affected Zimbabweans through negotiations with the SA government.
“Right now we are trying to help comrades with the ZSP
issue. It’s not looking good, especially because the government has already
made a declaration… but we’ll try to see if there’s a way to get an extension
at least,” Mabunda-Kaziboni said.
She said she would advise after the engagement with the
leadership today (Monday), but indicated that it was a very tricky situation
for the union.
Indications are that the government of SA’s decision was
prompted by the sporadic threats and demonstrations by South Africans who
opposed the renewal of Zimbabwean permits.
The SA government reportedly fears the possibility of
uncontrollable xenophobic attacks on Zimbabweans once it announces the
extension of the ZSP permits.
This was after South Africans launched a campaign dubbed
#NotoZimbabweanpermits extension.
Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZCSA) leader, Ngqabutho
Mabhena last week said his organisation would engage the SA government on its
decision to stop extending the permits. Newsday
