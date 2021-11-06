COPS SET DOGS ON CHIVHU MAN

Darlington Manjokota (28) who is not a criminal is admitted at Chivhu General Hospital after Police in the town unleashed dogs on him on Wednesday last week; the second time they have done so in as many months.

Medical sources told The Mirror that Manjokota’s hand maybe amputated.

Manjokota’s fault is that he left the bar at 11pm instead of before 10pm.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the incident when The Mirror called him for a comment.

Chivhu Police was slapped with a lawsuit two weeks ago for severely assaulting a woman named Sharai Mukaro who later died from the injuries according to postmortem results.

Another woman, Enerty Chimedza, a vendor was severely mauled by Police dogs in Chivhu after she was found guarding wares at the market during the height of the lockdown.

The Policeman who unleashed the dog on Manjokota identified as Taurai Ruziwa accused Manjokota of throwing a stone at him.

CHRRA chairman, Collen Zvarevashe expressed disgust at the excessive abuse by Police.

The Mirror visited Manjokota at Chivhu General Hospital where he is admitted.

“I was leaving the bar and suddenly people started fleeing in different directions. I ran away trying to find a place to hide but I did not realise that I was going in the direction of the Police.

“They then let-loose their dog and it attacked me. It dragged me 8 metres towards the police officers. They picked me up and dumped me at the hospital.

“I confronted Ruziwa the next morning over the matter and he threatened to throw me into the cells. He accused me of having thrown a stone at the Police.

“Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Alliance CHRRA responded swiftly with medical bills but the immediate decision was for my hand to be amputated. Am not sure whether I am now safe from that since I am receiving treatment from the hospital ward,” said Manjokota.

“Police must realise that whether Manjokota is amputated or not, he will no longer be able to fend for himself as he used to before the injuries. Their overreaction and excessive use of force is affecting families in this town as children are left without breadwinners.

“I am mobilizing the community including business to give whatever assistance they can to Manjokota because he has life to face after hospital,” said Zvarevashe. Masvingo Mirror