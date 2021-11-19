COPS DRAGGED INTO MWAZHA CHURCH FIGHT

CONGREGANTS attending the annual pilgrimage at African Apostolic Church’s Mapembe Shrine in Odzi near Mutare endured untold frustration on their way in a nasty turn of events in the battle to control the Archbishop Paul Mwazha-led church.
The annual pilgrimage, which was held simultaneously with
Archbishop Mwazha’s birthday celebrations, saw more than 10 000 congregants
turning out for the three-day event that started last week on Thursday and
ended on Saturday.
The Manica Post established that some motorists driving to
Mapembe Shrine were selectively stopped, thoroughly searched, and others spent
the night at traffic check points after a fallout with law enforcement agents.
Congregants who attended the pilgrimage confided in this
newspaper that they went through countless incidences of interrogations,
accusations and frustration, especially at police roadblocks.
Mr Joshua Daka, who drove all the way from Karoi for the
Mapembe Shrine pilgrimage, said: “We endured a difficult time on our way. It
was really sad to see some traffic officers frustrating us as if they were
clearly under instructions to do so. As we drove from Karoi, our worst
experience was in Macheke where we were harassed at two roadblocks.”
Chengetai Sithole, who drove with his family from Mt
Darwin, said: “I also encountered problems in Macheke. We literally slept at
the Macheke roadblock. It was a nasty experience that we least expected. What
surprised us was that the officers were accusing us of being ‘tsindondi’ and
telling us not to trouble ourselves since we do not have many people behind us.
They actually spoke with authority on internal matters of our church.”
‘Tsindondi’ is a term used in the African Apostolic Church
to refer to those who subscribe to prayers in the mountains, itself a concept
that remains a bone of contention between the feuding parties.
Contacted for comment, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “It is difficult to comment on that
because it depends on whether they (congregants) lodged formal complaints, when
and at which police station. That is the only way we can ascertain the
genuineness of their plight and take appropriate action.”
However, after all these tribulations along the way, the
congregants had memorable celebrations of their ageing leader’s birthday.
Archbishop Mwazha turned 103 on October 25.
African Apostolic Church board chairman, Bishop Elson Tafa,
said: “We are here for our annual pilgrimage as well as celebrating the life of
our great leader — Archbishop Paul Mwazha. We continue observing peace.
“Naturally, we are not extroverts, and we prefer doing our
core business of prayer and preaching the Word of God. Even after so many
things have happened, we chose to remain silent, and hope that the One above
will knock sense into those fighting us.”
Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister,
Senator Monica Mutsvangwa did not mince her words on the need for all African
Apostolic Church members to unite for the sake of their ageing leader.
“Archbishop Paul Mwazha is a servant of God whose religious
works have managed to build a better Zimbabwe. We honour him, and we hope that
those who will take over from him will emulate his good works. Leaders in the
African Apostolic Church must unite and pull in one direction for the sake of
the religious icon, Archbishop Paul Mwazha.
“The 103 birthday is a significant hallmark in the history
of Archbishop Paul Mwazha of Africa and the African Apostolic Church as a
whole. His calling and anointing is without question one of the most remarkable
events in contemporary times.
“Therefore, the history of the church he started demands
that leaders carry on with his good work in harmony and unity,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
She chronicled the miraculous events that followed
Archbishop Mwazha’s birth as written in the church’s history books.
“History faithfully records that on October 25, 1918, a
baby boy was born to Saramina Mwazha at Holy Cross Mission in Chirumanzu
District. Soon after delivery, the baby died of influenza, and its mother took
the body to the temple for baptism before burial, as was prescribed by the
Roman Catholic practice and tradition.
“Father Schimtz took the dead baby and christened him Paul.
After baptism, the baby woke up.
“All those who were in the church were shocked, and
instantly proclaimed the baby had been risen from the dead for great work ahead
of him. Indeed, at just 16 years of age, the archbishop began his missionary
journey,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa commended the African Apostolic Church
for its support to Government programmes. ManicaPost
0 comments:
Post a Comment