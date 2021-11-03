CONDOMS UPTAKE JUMPS AS BARS OPEN

Some 24 000 condoms are shelled every week in Masvingo District and the number climbs up from 6 000 pieces at the height of the lockdown.

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) marketing and communications officer, Herbert Chikosi confirmed the figures to The Mirror.

The lift on the lockdown by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 6 October 2021 has resulted in more things being lifted.

The surge is oiled by the reopening of bars and the Great Zimbabwe University, Masvingo Teachers’ College, Masvingo Polytechnic, Bondlfi and several other learning institutions in the city, said Chikosi.

He also said that the rebranded Blue Gold condoms which replaced the Panther saw more ZNFPC plastic sheaths being grabbed.

Masvingo has several tertiary learning institutions including Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), Reformed Church University (RCU), Masvingo Polytechnic, Bondolfi, Morgenster and Masvingo Teacher Colleges.

“We distributed an average of 6 000 pieces of condoms every week across the district but just this week we distributed 24 000 pieces.

Population Services International (PSI) programs manager Mike Chipepera said the lockdown made it difficult for people to access sexual reproductive health (SHR)

A 2019 study by ZNFPC concluded that pharmacies in Masvingo ran out of morning after pills during school and university terms which showed that sexually active girls prefer morning after pills over other methods.

The panther condom was widely considered irritating and sex workers complained that their clients did not want to use them which led to the introduction of the Blue Gold condoms whose uptake has increased. Masvingo Mirror