CHINESE TARGET THE GREEN POOL IN MUTORASHANGA

THE uproar against Chinese investors continues to reverberate across Zimbabwe.
From Muvuradonha in Mashonaland Central to Mutoko,
Mashonaland East, Chinese gold, chrome and granite mining firms have been
accused of decimating delicate environments, along with attempts to displace
thousands of villagers from their ancestral lands.
But nowhere could relations be worse than in Mutorashanga,
a vast mining region in Mashonaland West, which lies at the backbone of the
mineral rich Great Dyke region.
Here, Chinese investors seeking fortunes from Zimbabwe’s
chrome have clashed with the community, this time for allegedly attempting to
draw water from the “sacred” Green Pool, a little known but scenic resort.
The Green Pool was established after an asbestos mining
shaft collapsed in 1964, killing 68 workers at Ethel Mine Quarry.
Tragedy struck after the miners drilled into an underground
stream, which swamped the shaft and weakened support systems.
But as anger brews around Mutorashanga, Chinese miners have
enjoyed support from a few who have benefited from the investment, as well as
some community leaders.
During a tour of the area recently, the Zimbabwe
Independent obtained a petition prepared to force the Chinese to stop tampering
with the Green Pool’s waters.
“Whilst we would have no objection to any mining activities
on the site, we fail to comprehend why foreign mining interests seek to draw
water from the pool instead of drilling boreholes for their water
requirements,” the petitioners wrote to Zvimba Rural District Council and Mines
ministry.
“The Green Pool has been drawing tourism from different
parts of the country and from overseas, making it a national and international
attraction comparable to Chinhoyi Caves.”
They want the government to intervene and protect the
resort, and possibly draft it into National Development Strategy 1 programming.
Clements Gonde, who has led a spirited campaign to push off
the Chinese, said they were determined to protect their heritage.
“The residents of Mutorashanga have protected this place
for many years. If the Chinese draw water from the pool they will distort the
attraction. They can do their activities but should look for alternative
sources,” he said.
“Drawing water from this pool is synonymous with disturbing
the sacred Chinhoyi Caves. We know that tourism is one of the pillars of the
National Development Strategy 1 and the government should intervene.”
Passmore Jasi, a Mutorashanga resident, argued that based
on its history, the Green Pool was a sacred monument.
“What we know is that the Green Pool is a sacred place but
we hear that the Chinese want to clean their chrome ore at that pool. Chrome
mining and what happens at that pool will not go hand in hand,” he said.
Jasi said the community was shocked that leaders were not
taking action.
“We were hoping that investors would come to improve the
place as a tourist attraction by building lodges and other facilities. Jobs
will be created because chrome mining is not that profitable anymore due to
depressed prices on the global markets,” he said.
Former Zvimba Rural District councillor Analia Chengu said
the Green Pool was “God’s gift”.
“Officials from the Tourism ministry visited the place and
held consultations with the companies that had forfeited the mining claims for
this place.
“We also met officials from Zvimba Rural District Council
and we thought they were working on developing the place as a tourist
attraction. We are surprised by this takeover.
“We had already applied for the place to be developed as a
tourist attraction so that whatever proceeds from that would be ploughed back
into the community,” Chengu added.
She argued that the pool would not survive when water is
polluted by mining activities.
“People have signed the petition against the mining
development and they want it to be a tourist attraction. People are coming from
around Zimbabwe and even outside the country, including from England, South
Africa to visit the place,” Chengu said.
Meanwhile, Ward 15 councillor Sandram Kembo dismissed
reports that the investors’ mining activities threatened the Green Pool.
“The Green Pool is not a tourist attraction. People should
understand that the Green Pool is part of a mining block and as such everyone
in Zimbabwe is allowed to apply for mining claims since the block was forfeited
by its previous owners,” he said.
“We have engaged the investors who indicated that they are
building the plant near the pool but would not engage in mining activities in
it.”
Kembo concurred that disturbing the pool would be
detrimental to potential tourism development.
He also applauded the developers for assisting people
affected by the construction project.
“The most affected were tuck shops and we started by
relocating these small businesses to a new site. The Chinese also consulted
with the affected people and agreed with the investors who built 10 modern
shops for the businesses,” he said.
Kembo defended plans to fence off the area saying it was
for safety reasons.
“We are happy that they have also renovated the roads and
drilled three boreholes for communities surrounding the area,” he said.
Kembo also revealed that the investors had agreed to
construct structures good enough for a tourist attraction.
“We are expecting greater change at that place. I am also
appealing to them that people from Mutorashanga and other investors be allowed
to do business activities at the pool,” he said.
The pool, he said, had to be fenced and gated to improve
safety for visitors.
A tuck shop owner who had his shop upgraded from grass
thatch to modern building said the community was not aware if or not the
investors would draw water from the pool.
“The news was first met with exasperation but when we
consulted our councillor we heard that we were getting proper buildings for our
businesses,” he said.
“We are happy with the infrastructure they have constructed
including the new bridge which was recently renovated after years of neglect.
They have even renovated the roads in the area and it shows that the investor
is serious about developing the place.”
Another beneficiary, Tendai Chamwalila, who has been
employed by the Chinese investors, also spoke glowingly about the development.
“I am one of the beneficiaries as an employee at the plant.
I have also been involved in building the infrastructure and I do other duties.
I have also been taught a lot. They also built me a new shop,” she said.
“It’s not true that they have taken over the Green Pool but
they are constructing lime dams to use and they have drilled boreholes for
that. The Green Pool will always be a tourist attraction and will not be
affected by the construction here.”
Village head Renjesani Domingo dismissed rumours against
the investors.
“As a traditional leader I disagree because there has been
development including the shops that were built including the bridge where even
vehicles were not passing through before.”
The Chinese investors were not forthcoming with official
comments.
Chinese investment projects have increased dialogue on
cases of development-induced displacements affecting residents while there are
growing calls for a review of laws governing land rights and mining activities
to protect ordinary Zimbabweans. Zimbabwe Independent
