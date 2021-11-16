CHIEFS AIDES IN BLOODY CLASHES OVER CHINESE PROJECT

Seven people were admitted at Chivhu District Hospital last week following violent clashes between Chief Musarurwa born Enos Musakwa and Chief Mushava’s aides over the US$1 billion Chinese project.
The two warring groups are fighting over Manhize escarpment
which is the site of the Government approved Chinese Tshingshan Group
Holdings’s US$1 billion dollar mining project.
Mining projects are money spinners for chiefs as mining
companies are obliged to pay US$10 million to community share ownership
schemes.
Both sides are claiming ownership of the escarpment, The
Mirror has been to Councillor Florence Mudzamiri confirmed the clashes and
blamed Chief Musarurwa for trespassing into Chief Mushava’s area.
“I have been told about the clashes and I am told that
seven people were injured and admitted at Chivhu District Hospital. Musarurwa
is to blame, the area belongs to the vahera people and it is Chief Nyoka’s
area.
“Even Vice President Chiwenga reiterated this at a function
in Chivhu on Saturday. Musarurwa is the problem,” said Mudzamiri.
Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of
the case.
Sources said the injured are Prosper Madzivire, Darlington
Chinhamo, Namatirai Mudiwa, Learnmore Nharire and Tinotenda Chimondo. The
injured were from Chikomba and Chivhu Hospital is still waiting for X-ray
results to establish the extent of the injuries which are suspected to be
severe.
The matter was reported at Chivhu Police Station.
Musarurwa and his aides allegedly went to Mbudzirume in
Manhize which is at the border of Mash East, Mash West and Midlands provinces
and also the border of several chieftainships and performed rituals in a bid to
appease his ancestral spirits over the Chinese project.
Chief Mushava’s aides however warned him to stop the
rituals after claiming that Musarurwa had trespassed into their area. Musarurwa
did not hid the warning and 15 men armed with logs who were using Mushava’s
official vehicle stormed the place and attacked Musarurwa’s aides.
Musarurwa declined to comment saying that he was a chief
who doesn’t speak to the Press. He said he did his things in the traditional
way.
Chief Mushava could not be reached for a comment as his
phone went unanswered several times.
In July this year, Chief Musarurwa was among several
traditional leaders and two Government ministers who participated in rituals to
appease ancestral spirits and welcome the Chinese company.
President Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at a
groundbreaking ceremony for the Chinese project this month. Masvingo Mirror
