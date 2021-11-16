CHIEFS AIDES IN BLOODY CLASHES OVER CHINESE PROJECT

Seven people were admitted at Chivhu District Hospital last week following violent clashes between Chief Musarurwa born Enos Musakwa and Chief Mushava’s aides over the US$1 billion Chinese project.

The two warring groups are fighting over Manhize escarpment which is the site of the Government approved Chinese Tshingshan Group Holdings’s US$1 billion dollar mining project.

Mining projects are money spinners for chiefs as mining companies are obliged to pay US$10 million to community share ownership schemes.

Both sides are claiming ownership of the escarpment, The Mirror has been to Councillor Florence Mudzamiri confirmed the clashes and blamed Chief Musarurwa for trespassing into Chief Mushava’s area.

“I have been told about the clashes and I am told that seven people were injured and admitted at Chivhu District Hospital. Musarurwa is to blame, the area belongs to the vahera people and it is Chief Nyoka’s area.

“Even Vice President Chiwenga reiterated this at a function in Chivhu on Saturday. Musarurwa is the problem,” said Mudzamiri.

Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the case.

Sources said the injured are Prosper Madzivire, Darlington Chinhamo, Namatirai Mudiwa, Learnmore Nharire and Tinotenda Chimondo. The injured were from Chikomba and Chivhu Hospital is still waiting for X-ray results to establish the extent of the injuries which are suspected to be severe.

The matter was reported at Chivhu Police Station.

Musarurwa and his aides allegedly went to Mbudzirume in Manhize which is at the border of Mash East, Mash West and Midlands provinces and also the border of several chieftainships and performed rituals in a bid to appease his ancestral spirits over the Chinese project.

Chief Mushava’s aides however warned him to stop the rituals after claiming that Musarurwa had trespassed into their area. Musarurwa did not hid the warning and 15 men armed with logs who were using Mushava’s official vehicle stormed the place and attacked Musarurwa’s aides.

Musarurwa declined to comment saying that he was a chief who doesn’t speak to the Press. He said he did his things in the traditional way.

Chief Mushava could not be reached for a comment as his phone went unanswered several times.

In July this year, Chief Musarurwa was among several traditional leaders and two Government ministers who participated in rituals to appease ancestral spirits and welcome the Chinese company.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Chinese project this month. Masvingo Mirror