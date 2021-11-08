BRING YOUR NEW CARS, RESIDENTS REFUSE TO DISCUSS BUDGET

Residents of Mambowa and ZBS suburbs in Shurugwi have refused to discuss the 2022 budget until senior council officials drive their new ‘luxury’ vehicles to the venue of the meeting, The Mirror has been told.

Council officials conducting the budget consultation came to the venue of the meeting in a commuter omnibus but residents demanded to see them in their new vehicles which were procured this year.

The residents questioned why council officials came to the venue in a kombi and left their good cars at the office.

They then refused to be addressed until that is done. The meeting was supposed to take place at Mambowa Business Centre.

Residents also expressed concern at the short notice given by council and the proposed increased rates.

Shurugwi Finance Director, Charles Taonezvi however, told The Mirror that the proposed increases are only in RTGS terms because of the inflation. In US$ the rates are not being increased. He said that council will reconvene the abandoned meeting next week.

“Residents refused to engage in budget consultations yesterday after making a number of demands. They wanted management to bring to the venue luxury cars procured for them this year and they also wanted more time to look into proposed tariffs,’’ said Ward 11 councilor, Tavagwisa Tavagwisa.

Councilor Thomas Matemera said residents expressed concern at the proposed tariff increase and the rate at which council pegged the RTGS against the dollar.

Ironically residents from Makusha, Town and Darkcity where budget consultation were done on Monday have already given thumbs up to council’s proposals.

They gave thumbs up to the Nicoshaft water project which has seen sections of the town being connected to water supplies for the first time. They also hailed roads rehabilitation work and the regular collections of bins.

Ratepayers also expressed satisfaction at the completion of Sebanga Clinic. Masvingo Mirror