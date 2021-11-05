BLACK MAMBA KILLS TWO BROTHERS

A HUNTING expedition in Gukuranenzara Mountain, Buhera, ended tragically when two brothers — aged nine and 14 — died after being bitten by a black mamba (rovambira) last Saturday.

Tawananyasha (9) and Tinotenda Newman Mujeyi (14) of Gandidze Village under Chief Makumbe, died on their way to Murambinda Mission Hospital moments after being bitten by the venomous reptile.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka confirmed the incident.

“They (Mujeyi brothers) went for a hunting expedition in the company of their friends last Saturday. The two were bitten by a black mamba during the expedition. One of their friends, aged six, informed us that the two were bitten by a black mamba.

“On their way home, they fell down and their colleague reported the matter to the duo’s father, Mr Blessing Mujeyi. The two died on their way to Murambinda Mission Hospital,” said Asst Insp Chinyoka.

This comes as a 22-year-old illegal gold panner last weekend died after a mineshaft he was working in collapsed.

Fidelis Kashaya was mining gold at Taikona Mine in Penhalonga with Michael Mundikiyana (22) when tragedy struck.

The shaft, which was nine metres deep, collapsed on Kashaya and he died instantly.

Mundikiyana screamed for help whereupon Admire Musiyarira came to their rescue and retrieved the deceased’s body. Manica Post