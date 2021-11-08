BITI DUMPS PROPERTY DEVELOPER IN US$1M FRAUD CASE

PROPERTY developer George Katsimberis has been dumped by his lawyer, Tendai Biti, who was representing him in an alleged US$1 million fraud case.

Katsimberis was last represented by Biti when his application for exception to the charge was dismissed, with the court ruling that charges against him were clear, and, therefore, he should proceed to trial.

He allegedly duped a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to construct cluster houses inHarare’s Borrowdale suburb.

Katsimberis will now be represented by Charles Warara and Harrison Nkomo. His two new lawyers have since filed an application for the postponement of the matter to November 30, saying they wanted to first familiarise themselves with the case.

Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira said he was dealing with the case together with Michael Reza, adding that if either of them was not available, one of them would proceed to trial.

Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi postponed the matter to November 30, saying the trial would run continuously up to December 3.

Rwodzi told witnesses Leonard Shoko and Zvenyika Chawatama that they should avail themselves on trial days.

Allegations against Katsimberis are that after signing an agreement to construct houses in Borrowdale, he went on to build a showroom without a council-approved plan. He also did not use recommended construction materials, resulting in the demolition of the structure. Newsday