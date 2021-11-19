AGRITEX OFFICER ARRESTED OVER PFUBVUDZA INPUTS

AN Agritex extension officer has landed himself in hot soup after he allegedly used villagers’ names to access Pfumvudza inputs from GMB, and went on to distribute them to other people who were not on the beneficiaries list.
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has since arrested
Zakaria Mayisiri and charged him with criminal abuse of duty as a public
officer.
Mayisiri appeared before Rusape magistrate, Ms Annie
Ndiraya recently and was granted $5 000 bail.
He was remanded out of custody to December 13 for trial.
Prosecutor, Mr Innocent Mwoyowaonda told the court that
Mayisiri also sidelined the ward councilor in collecting and distributing the
inputs.
“On a date unknown to the prosecutor, but during the month
of October 2021, the accused person approached people in Ward 32 and notified
them that they were going to receive Presidential Agricultural inputs for the
2021/2022 agricultural season following their blacklisting for the past three
years.“The villagers registered for the inputs in different groups. As result
of this confusion, the ward leadership asked the villagers to come up with a
consolidated list of beneficiaries which was then handed over to the accused
person. Mayisiri took the consolidated list to GMB Timbermills Depot in Headlands.
“On November 2, inputs comprising of Compound D and seed
maize were availed for people in Ward 32.
“Mayisiri went to collect the inputs on behalf of Ward 32
villagers, leaving behind the ward councillor as per the stipulated
requirement.”
The State further alleges that Mayisiri took the inputs to
Headlands and distributed them among Ward 37 villagers instead of those from
Ward 32.
In some cases he parceled out the inputs to members of the
same family.
“The accused person took the inputs to Headlands, and
distributed the inputs using a totally different list from that was availed by
Ward 32 villagers. Mayisiri went on to distribute some of the inputs to people
from Ward 37 instead of people from Ward 32.
“In some instances, Mayisiri gave inputs to two or more
beneficiaries from the same household which is against the policy and procedure
of the Presidential Inputs Scheme which says one beneficiary per household.
“The majority of Ward 32 villagers failed to get the inputs
though their names were used to get the inputs from GMB.
“When Mayisiri distributed the inputs to people from Ward
37 instead of those from Ward 32, he acted contrary and inconsistent with his
duty, thus showing favour to beneficiaries from Ward 37,” said Mr Mwoyowaonda.
Manica Post
