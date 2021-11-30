90 MORE ZUPCO BUSES ARRIVE

Ninety new Zupco buses arrived in Harare this afternoon as Government moves to curb transport shortages as the festive season approaches.
This is part of the Government’s measures to address
transport challenges nationwide by capacitating Zupco.
The contingent of Golden Dragon buses was imported by the
Government through the Durban Port in South Africa before being taken to
Beitbridge by road.
The buses, which are expected to be commissioned this week,
will aid in providing efficient and effective transport services to travellers
who will be travelling to different destinations during the holidays.
This comes at a time when law enforcement agents are
battling with mushikashika, illegal transporters and unregistered vehicles who
are carrying travellers at undesignated points creating chaos and unnecessary
traffic jams.
Zupco acting chief executive officer Mr Evaristo Mudangwa
said the buses are at the Zupco depot in Belvedere in Harare where they will be
commissioned before being distributed across the country.
“We have received 90 buses today and the date of
commissioning is yet to be announced,” he said.
Recently, President Mnangagwa commissioned 50 Golden Dragon
Zupco buses from China which were distributed in areas that were hit by
transport challenges across the country. Herald
