90 MORE ZUPCO BUSES ARRIVE



Ninety new Zupco buses arrived in Harare this afternoon as Government moves to curb transport shortages as the festive season approaches.

This is part of the Government’s measures to address transport challenges nationwide by capacitating Zupco.

The contingent of Golden Dragon buses was imported by the Government through the Durban Port in South Africa before being taken to Beitbridge by road.

The buses, which are expected to be commissioned this week, will aid in providing efficient and effective transport services to travellers who will be travelling to different destinations during the holidays.

This comes at a time when law enforcement agents are battling with mushikashika, illegal transporters and unregistered vehicles who are carrying travellers at undesignated points creating chaos and unnecessary traffic jams.

Zupco acting chief executive officer Mr Evaristo Mudangwa said the buses are at the Zupco depot in Belvedere in Harare where they will be commissioned before being distributed across the country.

“We have received 90 buses today and the date of commissioning is yet to be announced,” he said.

Recently, President Mnangagwa commissioned 50 Golden Dragon Zupco buses from China which were distributed in areas that were hit by transport challenges across the country. Herald