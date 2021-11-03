$3 MILLION FRAUDSTER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

The suspected fraudster who made the headlines over the weekend for duping a Harare businessman of over $3 million in a botched deal was yesterday denied bail.

Chenaimoyo Vimbainashe Gwatidzo was back in court yesterday before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who ruled that she is not a suitable candidate for bail as she has previously interfered with witnesses.

“Counsels please allow me to read the Operative part of the ruling.

“The State opposed bail relying on the principles of section 117 and said she has a pending case but it has no CRB and is still with the police which means there’s no case against her besides this present one.

“The state has a strong case and she has a case to answer, it was noted that the investigating officer was evasive in giving evidence and the amounts involved are substantial and can cause her to flee.

“The court is of the view that she has a possibility to interfere with witnesses as it was indicated by the IO that she phoned one of the witnesses in the presence of the police officers.

“Having said that the court is of the view that she is not a suitable candidate for bail,” said Mangosi.

Gwatidzo was ordered to return to court on 26 November pending finalization of investigations.

The complainant is Sindiso Bondwa Nkatazo who is one of the directors of Agrisys Private Limited.

The court heard that on January 18, Nkatazo wanted to purchase fuel for his company and was referred to Gwatidzo by Tawanda Mangi.

Nkatazo met Gwatidzo in the CBD and she misrepresented to him that she was a marketing executive for Premium Petroleum which is a company that has access to import fuel using local currency, the court heard.

Gwatidzo reportedly orderedNkatazo to pay ZWL$3 393 000 into Premium Petroleum bank account and the amount was meant to settle 30 000litres of fuel.

On January 25, Gwatidzo advised Nkatazo to pay US$3500 for logistics purposes and the funds were collected by Gwatidzo’s alleged operations manager by the name Dylan.

Nkatazo waited for the delivery of the fuel to no avail and when he tried to reach out to Gwatidzo she became evasive and went into hiding only to be arrested last week.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro