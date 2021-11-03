$3 MILLION FRAUDSTER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

The suspected fraudster who made the headlines over the weekend for duping a Harare businessman of over $3 million in a botched deal was yesterday denied bail.
Chenaimoyo Vimbainashe Gwatidzo was back in court yesterday
before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who ruled that she is not a suitable
candidate for bail as she has previously interfered with witnesses.
“Counsels please allow me to read the Operative part of the
ruling.
“The State opposed bail relying on the principles of
section 117 and said she has a pending case but it has no CRB and is still with
the police which means there’s no case against her besides this present one.
“The state has a strong case and she has a case to answer,
it was noted that the investigating officer was evasive in giving evidence and
the amounts involved are substantial and can cause her to flee.
“The court is of the view that she has a possibility to
interfere with witnesses as it was indicated by the IO that she phoned one of
the witnesses in the presence of the police officers.
“Having said that the court is of the view that she is not
a suitable candidate for bail,” said Mangosi.
Gwatidzo was ordered to return to court on 26 November
pending finalization of investigations.
The complainant is Sindiso Bondwa Nkatazo who is one of the
directors of Agrisys Private Limited.
The court heard that on January 18, Nkatazo wanted to
purchase fuel for his company and was referred to Gwatidzo by Tawanda Mangi.
Nkatazo met Gwatidzo in the CBD and she misrepresented to
him that she was a marketing executive for Premium Petroleum which is a company
that has access to import fuel using local currency, the court heard.
Gwatidzo reportedly orderedNkatazo to pay ZWL$3 393 000
into Premium Petroleum bank account and the amount was meant to settle 30
000litres of fuel.
On January 25, Gwatidzo advised Nkatazo to pay US$3500 for
logistics purposes and the funds were collected by Gwatidzo’s alleged
operations manager by the name Dylan.
Nkatazo waited for the delivery of the fuel to no avail and
when he tried to reach out to Gwatidzo she became evasive and went into hiding
only to be arrested last week.
Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro
