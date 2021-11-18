18 DRONES FOR CIVIL PROTECTION UNIT

WITH the country facing floods and potential cyclones during the current rainy season, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has acquired 18 drones to be used for surveillance and reaching flood-hit areas countrywide.
This is new technology in the civil protection matrix of
the country and comes at a time the Meteorological Services Department (MSD)
has warned of destructive heavy rains and flooding.
Normal-to-above-normal rains are projected in the 2021-2022
season that started last month, with some areas already experiencing
destruction of infrastructure such as schools and houses. CPU acting director Mr Nathan Nkomo said
disaster preparedness started with planning.
He was speaking during a regional symposium on the impact
of climate change on humanitarian issues being hosted by the Government in
collaboration with Sadc and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in
Victoria Falls.
The symposium opened on Monday and ends today, with climate
and humanitarian experts discussing about climate change and its impact on
human issues, as well as implementation of the Sendai Framework for disaster
reduction.
The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction
(2015-2030) is an international document that was adopted by the United Nations
member states in 2015 at the World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction held
in Sendai, Japan, to tackle disaster
risk reduction and climate change adaptation when setting the Sustainable Development Goals.
“I am happy to say that disaster preparedness starts with
planning,” said Mr Nkomo. We have
planned education and awareness programmes in various districts, but within the
confines of Covid-19 pandemic.
“We must have infrastructure like drones and warehouses
which supports the ideas we have.
“We need drones and luckily we got 18 from a partner and we
will eventually use them to collect intelligence in the event that bridges and
roads are swept away.”
Mr Nkomo said the CPU was conducting training of staff on
use of the drones and information technologies associated with the servers and
connectivity that will be used. Herald
