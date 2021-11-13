13 PRISONERS STRUCK BY LIGHTNING IN HWANGE

Thirteen Mbalila prison inmates in Hwange who were hospitalised after being struck by lightning on Friday have been discharged and have since returned to the cells.
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPC) national
deputy spokesperson Superintendent Peter Chaparanganda said the thirteen,
including the four who were critically injured, have been treated and
discharged.
“They have all stabilized and are recovering fully from
their prison cells,” Chaparanganda said.
“Some of them who were at St Patrick’s Hospital were
discharged on Saturday and the others the following day.”
The inmates were having lunch in the prison courtyard when
they were struck by lightning.
They were rushed to St Patricks Hospital and the four who
had suffered severe burns were transferred to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo.
The Meteorological Services Department has warned of heavy
rainfall this week along the country’s main watershed and the Eastern Highlands
with lightning, strong winds and hailstorms expected in some areas. Cite.org.zw
0 comments:
Post a Comment