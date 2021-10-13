ZUPCO CONDUCTOR KILLER FREED

The High Court yesterday released on $20 000 bail a suspect involved in last month’s shooting of a Zupco conductor.
The suspect Campion Marowa made the application before
Justice Webster Chinamora who also ordered him to report every Monday,
Wednesday and Friday at the nearest police station.
Marowa is also to remain resident at his given address.
The State had opposed bail arguing that there was
overwhelming evidence to pin Marowa.
A ballistic report implicating Marowa as the murderer has
also been made available to the court.
Prosecuting, the State had it that on September 13 at
around 8:45pm, Marowa armed with a 38 Astra revolver loaded with three rounds
boarded a Zupco bus destined for Dzivaresekwa 4.
When the bus reached its destination, Marowa was among the
last passengers to disembark while the conductor Joyce Kazhumba was completing
log sheets for the trip.
It is believed that Marowa then pulled out the loaded
revolver and shot Kazhumba on the head and disappeared into thin air.
The State alleges that Marowa later removed the cartridge
and hid it near Harare Polytechnic College precast wall.
He then went to number 9 Rudland Avenue in Belvedere where
he had been deployed for duty the previous day.
He allegedly hid the revolver, now loaded with two rounds
of ammunition, in a changing room without notifying a fellow guard who was on
duty.
The following day, Marowa then advised his supervisor
Munyaradzi Musekiwa via a text message that he had hidden the revolver in the
changing room.
Marowa also stands accused of stealing 25 litres of diesel
from an Eagle Liner Bus.
The security guard is also facing charges of theft and
violation of the Firearms Act. H Metro
