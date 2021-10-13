ZUPCO CONDUCTOR KILLER FREED

The High Court yesterday released on $20 000 bail a suspect involved in last month’s shooting of a Zupco conductor.

The suspect Campion Marowa made the application before Justice Webster Chinamora who also ordered him to report every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the nearest police station.

Marowa is also to remain resident at his given address.

The State had opposed bail arguing that there was overwhelming evidence to pin Marowa.

A ballistic report implicating Marowa as the murderer has also been made available to the court.

Prosecuting, the State had it that on September 13 at around 8:45pm, Marowa armed with a 38 Astra revolver loaded with three rounds boarded a Zupco bus destined for Dzivaresekwa 4.

When the bus reached its destination, Marowa was among the last passengers to disembark while the conductor Joyce Kazhumba was completing log sheets for the trip.

It is believed that Marowa then pulled out the loaded revolver and shot Kazhumba on the head and disappeared into thin air.

The State alleges that Marowa later removed the cartridge and hid it near Harare Polytechnic College precast wall.

He then went to number 9 Rudland Avenue in Belvedere where he had been deployed for duty the previous day.

He allegedly hid the revolver, now loaded with two rounds of ammunition, in a changing room without notifying a fellow guard who was on duty.

The following day, Marowa then advised his supervisor Munyaradzi Musekiwa via a text message that he had hidden the revolver in the changing room.

Marowa also stands accused of stealing 25 litres of diesel from an Eagle Liner Bus.

The security guard is also facing charges of theft and violation of the Firearms Act. H Metro