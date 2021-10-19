ZIMSEC OFFICER CRASHES CAR, KILLS SELF

A Transport Officer with Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) reportedly committed suicide after he was involved in an accident with a company car.

Jaspa Mutambirwa, took his own life whilst in his Hatfield house on Monday afternoon for reasons not known.

It is reported that he had an accident over the weekend with the company car which was not authorised. He was in the company of his friend who is admitted at a local hospital.

The accident case has since been reported at Hatfield Police Station under CR 71 /10/21 for accident.

He had an accident with a Zupco Bus near Glow Service Station Chan’s Shops along Chiremba Road.

His wife confirmed the death but with less details. “I am really surprised, greatly shocked and the man was free and open to me.

“I am in panic mode right now, I don’t know what caused this suicide,” she said. Efforts to get comments from the Zimsec Public Relations department, Nick Dhlamin were fruitless as his mobile number was not answered.

While his superiors in the Transport department were also not picking their phones. A workmate said: “The reasons for his suicide are not clear and but on a sad note he had an accident with company car.

“It is reported that the background of the story is that he had a pending case of another accident which was marred with controversy as he had given it to someone who then gave it to someone.

“In the process he reported that the car had been stolen and it is also suspected that the car hit a pedestrian while it was not in his possession.

“Circumstances are that the said person had no authority to drive the car,” he said the source.

Added the source: “It is also believed those circumstances could have contributed to his death.

“Although such are reported to have caused his death, he had some marital problems but pressure is another force we believed resulted in him committing suicide,” said the source.

“On the day of accident, he had his close friend and workmate who is currently admitted at a local hospital.

“They work together.”

Another source said: “His wife atumwa kuendesa zvazvichidiwa nepolice pertaining the accident and when she returned abva awana murume azvisungira,” said the source.

His workmate and friend Joseph Senior Bebhe could not comment on the matter further.

“I am in hospital baba had an accident,” he said. H Metro