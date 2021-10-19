ZIMSEC OFFICER CRASHES CAR, KILLS SELF

A Transport Officer with Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) reportedly committed suicide after he was involved in an accident with a company car.
Jaspa Mutambirwa, took his own life whilst in his Hatfield
house on Monday afternoon for reasons not known.
It is reported that he had an accident over the weekend
with the company car which was not authorised. He was in the company of his
friend who is admitted at a local hospital.
The accident case has since been reported at Hatfield
Police Station under CR 71 /10/21 for accident.
He had an accident with a Zupco Bus near Glow Service
Station Chan’s Shops along Chiremba Road.
His wife confirmed the death but with less details. “I am
really surprised, greatly shocked and the man was free and open to me.
“I am in panic mode right now, I don’t know what caused
this suicide,” she said. Efforts to get comments from the Zimsec Public
Relations department, Nick Dhlamin were fruitless as his mobile number was not
answered.
While his superiors in the Transport department were also
not picking their phones. A workmate said: “The reasons for his suicide are not
clear and but on a sad note he had an accident with company car.
“It is reported that the background of the story is that he
had a pending case of another accident which was marred with controversy as he
had given it to someone who then gave it to someone.
“In the process he reported that the car had been stolen
and it is also suspected that the car hit a pedestrian while it was not in his
possession.
“Circumstances are that the said person had no authority to
drive the car,” he said the source.
Added the source: “It is also believed those circumstances
could have contributed to his death.
“Although such are reported to have caused his death, he
had some marital problems but pressure is another force we believed resulted in
him committing suicide,” said the source.
“On the day of accident, he had his close friend and
workmate who is currently admitted at a local hospital.
“They work together.”
Another source said: “His wife atumwa kuendesa
zvazvichidiwa nepolice pertaining the accident and when she returned abva awana
murume azvisungira,” said the source.
His workmate and friend Joseph Senior Bebhe could not
comment on the matter further.
“I am in hospital baba had an accident,” he said. H Metro
