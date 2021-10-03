ZIMBAS HAVE TO PLAN TO REMOVE ZANU PF, SAYS MWONZORA

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has claimed that Zimbabweans have no plan that could remove the ruling Zanu PF party at elections.

The former MDC Alliance secretary-general accused some opposition parties of only being active on social media, but without strategies to replace the ruling party in 2023.

Critics accuse Mwonzora of working with Zanu PF to destroy the larger rival faction led by Nelson Chamisa ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mwonzora has so far recalled more than 40 MPs and 80 councillors that were elected on the MDC Alliance ticket, and is also trying to take over the party’s name.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission did not invite the MDC Alliance to a Harare provincial stakeholder engagement meeting, alleging that its party name was under contention.

“We need to understand the values of democracy and plurality in our society. Zimbabweans are free to choose their political leaders. In other words, we should know exactly what we want to replace Zanu PF with,” Mwonzora told NewsDay.

“The objective is to take over power peacefully and democratically and govern differently, thereby changing the lives of the people for the better. In other words, the main objective should not be power for the sake of power. It should be power to change the lives of our people.”

Mwonzora accused other opposition parties of losing focus.

“We have seen political parties whose main objective is to spread hate and propaganda on social media against other political parties,” he said.

Political analysts in Zimbabwe have in the past urged opposition parties to gang up against Zanu PF in the 2023 elections.

But National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) president Lovemore Madhuku told NewsDay that it was imperative to evaluate what could replace the Zanu PF government before pushing the coalition agenda.

“As the NCA party, we are not forming a coalition with anyone. Zanu PF is currently not in office as it is a government that is not functional. I also do not believe that everyone in government is Zanu PF,” Madhuku said.

“We have a government that is not performing and it must be replaced. It is not a question of just removing a government, but the issue is who must replace it. Zanu PF must be replaced with a competent team with appropriate qualities that meet the people’s needs.” Newsday