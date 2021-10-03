ZIMBAS HAVE TO PLAN TO REMOVE ZANU PF, SAYS MWONZORA

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has claimed that Zimbabweans have no plan that could remove the ruling Zanu PF party at elections.
The former MDC Alliance secretary-general accused some
opposition parties of only being active on social media, but without strategies
to replace the ruling party in 2023.
Critics accuse Mwonzora of working with Zanu PF to destroy
the larger rival faction led by Nelson Chamisa ahead of the 2023 elections.
Mwonzora has so far recalled more than 40 MPs and 80
councillors that were elected on the MDC Alliance ticket, and is also trying to
take over the party’s name.
Last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission did not invite
the MDC Alliance to a Harare provincial stakeholder engagement meeting,
alleging that its party name was under contention.
“We need to understand the values of democracy and
plurality in our society. Zimbabweans
are free to choose their political leaders. In other words, we should know
exactly what we want to replace Zanu PF with,” Mwonzora told NewsDay.
“The objective is to take over power peacefully and
democratically and govern differently, thereby changing the lives of the people
for the better. In other words, the main objective should not be power for the
sake of power. It should be power to change the lives of our people.”
Mwonzora accused other opposition parties of losing focus.
“We have seen political parties whose main objective is to
spread hate and propaganda on social media against other political parties,” he
said.
Political analysts in Zimbabwe have in the past urged
opposition parties to gang up against Zanu PF in the 2023 elections.
But National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) president
Lovemore Madhuku told NewsDay that it was imperative to evaluate what could replace
the Zanu PF government before pushing the coalition agenda.
“As the NCA party, we are not forming a coalition with
anyone. Zanu PF is currently not in office as it is a government that is not
functional. I also do not believe that everyone in government is Zanu PF,”
Madhuku said.
“We have a government that is not performing and it must be
replaced. It is not a question of just removing a government, but the issue is
who must replace it. Zanu PF must be replaced with a competent team with
appropriate qualities that meet the people’s needs.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment