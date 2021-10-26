ZIM TO SEND STRONG DELEGATION TO THE UK

LANDS and Agriculture secretary John Bhasera yesterday said government would send a strong delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, next month to discuss climate change impacts.
Bhasera told journalists in Harare that the conference was
pivotal for Zimbabwe’s agricultural production so that the country could
achieve its ambitious upper middle-income society by 2030.
“The government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has a strong
delegation that will be participating in the conference and will present the
government position and measures to address climate change,” he said.
“As we plan, we need to engage in adaptation planning
processes and the implementation of actions, including the development or
enhancement of relevant plans, policies and contributions.”
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will attend the global
conference.
Bhasera said the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund (ZRBF)
would complement government efforts to increase food and nutrition in the
country through growing of climate-resilient crops.
“ZRBF assisted over 1,1 million households to respond
positively to potential shocks, helping them to cope with current changes,
adapt their livelihoods, and improve governance systems and ecosystems so that
they are better able to mitigate the impact of disasters now and in the
future,” he said.
Bhasera said ZRBF was significantly contributing towards
poverty alleviation and community resilience building to minimise hazards that
might disrupt the attainment of sustainable development goals.
“Ultimately, we should aspire to end hunger in all its
forms while progressively lowering the frequency of humanitarian assistance
requests by the government,” he said.
The European Union, Swedish embassy, United Nations
Development Programme and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office,
formerly DFID, support ZRBF initiatives. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment