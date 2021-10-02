ZIM RECEIVES VACCINES FROM COVAX FACILITY



THE country’s vaccination drive has received yet another boost after the arrival of more doses of the lifesaving jab.

Zimbabwe has received 943 200 COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX Facility to complement ongoing national vaccine deployment.

This is in addition to the 12 million doses that have already been procured and donated to the country.

“We as Zimbabwe welcome the support coming in from covax in the country’s drive to reach herd immunity,” said Dr John Mangwiro the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care.

The United Nations country Representative Ms Maria Ribeiro says the support under COVAX is in the true aspiration of the world health organisation in leaving no one behind.

“We are pushing to leaving no one behind in fighting covid-19.”

The COVAX Facility is a global partnership comprised of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and WHO, established to facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.

More than three hundred million doses have been distributed across the globe under the facility. ZBC