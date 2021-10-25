ZEC SEEKS POWERS TO CORRECT MISTAKES

Zec had claimed the Electoral Court was the only one empowered to reverse wrongfully announced results.
Konjana approached the courts for recourse, but lost the
case on a technicality.
In September, Supreme Court judge Justice Bharat Patel said
the case could not be heard because it had exceeded the time limit stipulated
for the Electoral Court despite admitting that Konjana’s appeal had merit.
During a stakeholder meeting in Chinhoyi last week, Zec
said it was imperative for it to be legally empowered to resolve such disputes.
The meeting was attended by the Zimbabwe Election Support
Network, Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, Zanu PF, MDC Alliance and
MDC-T officials, among other opposition parties and civic groups.
“Zec can only implement its constitutional mandate;
election proclamation is vested in the Executive.
“Zec seeks to have the decree and power to correct errors
that may occur during the election period rather than to wait for courts to
decide (citing the Chegutu West saga where Dexter Nduna was declared winner on
account of human error),” the Zec update on the meeting read.
“An encouragement was made to all stakeholders to lobby for
recommendations to be pushed through the Legislature.”
Meanwhile, Zec also said government had lifted the
suspension on voter registration and other electoral activities, but remains
mum on by-elections to replace MDC Alliance MPs and councillors that were
recalled by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment